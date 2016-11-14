Ball State tops Southern Utah

LAS VEGAS — Sean Sellers had 18 points and five assists, Franko House scored 16 and Ball State pulled away in the second half for a 94-83 win over Southern Utah on Wednesday.

Tayler Persons added 14 points and Trey Moses scored 13 with eight rebounds.

Southern Utah scored the first six points, including five by Race Parsons, of the second half to take a 41-35 lead, but Ball State (3-2) responded by scored 12 of the next 15 to open a three-point lead it wouldn't relinquish. House and Sellers scored five apiece during that stretch.

Back-to-back layups by House and Francis Kiapway sparked a 19-4 run that made it 66-50 with 8:38 remaining and the Cardinals held on from there.

Parsons scored a career-high 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and James McGee added 21 points and four steals for Southern Utah (1-4).

Ball State shot a season-high 54 percent (30 of 56) from the field.