Cougars headed to NAIA finals

WALESKA, Ga. -- Reinhardt had Saint Francis in its home this time, but it never felt that way for the home team.

After taking a 14-7 lead, the Cougars never trailed, riding an opportunistic defense to a 42-24 victory Saturday to advance to the NAIA Football Championship Series final for the first time since 2006.

It was an opportunity for Reinhardt to erase the memory of a snowy 37-26 loss to Saint Francis last season in the NAIA FCS opening round.

Seth Coate caught nine passes for 192 yards and two scores, while Justin Green complemented last week's performance with 176 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns.

The Cougars (11-1) looked to have surrendered momentum to the home side after the Eagles (13-1) scored to make it 28-17 in the third, but Marcus Stepp intercepted Ryan Thompson as time in the period expired and ran 30 yards for a touchdown. Wilmer Cole then intercepted Thompson at midfield, setting up Coate's second touchdown of the game -- a 35-yard connection.

The Eagles moved the ball from the 20 to Saint Francis' 1-yard line to start the third, but were stopped on fourth-and-inches. Green followed with a 98-yard scamper on the next play, making the score 28-17.

Reinhardt took the lead in the first quarter when Thompson found Aaron Kennedy for a 37-yard tip-toe touchdown, but Green's first two scores and Coate's first -- a 41-yard catch and run -- helped the Cougars to a 21-10 halftime lead.

Saint Francis will Dec. 17 in Municipal Stadium in Daytona, Florida, for the NAIA championship.