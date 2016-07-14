Cougars roll over Trojans in home opener

Nick Ferrer completed 22 of 33 passes for 295 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, leading the Cougars to a 37-6 victory today over Taylor, the geographic rival that had almost completed a remarkable comeback in the 2015 meeting.

The Cougars (3-0) got their 100th victory at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium in 19 seasons. They have now won 14 of their 16 games against Taylor (1-2), including 8 of 9 in Fort Wayne.

But this victory – in which Saint Francis racked up 482 yards off offense to Taylor’s 227 –was nothing like the 48-42 nail-biter in which Taylor scored 35 unanswered points but came up short in Upland.

“Obviously, we knew what happened last year when we took the (first team) out and were up (41) and they came back. (Assistant) coach Steve (Wilt) talked about, ‘What did we learn?’ Well, we learned that they’re never out of it and they’re high-character guys, so keep playing,” Ferrer said.

“Our whole mentality the whole game was to keep our foot on the pedal and just keep going offensively. And defensively, they did an amazing job, especially with the goal-line stand there late in the game.”

The Cougars are ranked fourth in the NAIA preseason poll – behind nation-champion Marian, Southern Oregon and Morningside – and the first regular-season poll comes out Monday. The voters must consider a Saint Francis team that has outscored its three opponents, including Trinity International and Olivet Nazarene, 129-40 on the heels of losing to Marian in the playoff semifinals last year.

Saint Francis’ multi-faceted offense included Eastside-graduate P.J. Dean rushing 13 times for 112 yards, Montay McDowell catching six passes for 62 yards, Snider-product Akeim Kelsaw catching five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown, Rocky James catching four for 88 yards and a touchdown and Carroll’s Eric Dunten blocking a punt and intercepting a pass.

Dunten’s early block set up a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ferrer to Kelsaw. Dunten’s interception preceded an 11-yard Ferrer touchdown pass to Seth Coate at the right pylon to make it 14-0.

A 26-yard Ryan Nix field goal was set up by a 68-yard catch by James on a play-action pass from Ferrer, a junior, who had 118 passing yards in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Ferrer, who has thrown for at least two touchdowns in 14 straight games, connected with Coate on an 18-yard scoring pass at the left pylon. Finally, Taylor answered with a 12-yard pass from Everett Pollard to Daniel Boy, though a missed extra point left Saint Francis with a 24-6 lead with 2:30 left in the quarter.

At halftime, Saint Francis had 278 yards of offense and Taylor was limited to just 131, as Pollard completed only 8 of his first 20 passes with one touchdown and one interception.

With Ferrer’s 21- and 11-yard touchdown passes to Zach Gegner and James, respectively, the lead was up to 37-6 with 6:37 left in the third quarter.

Saint Francis is off until Sept. 24, when it plays host to Lindenwood-Belleville on Homecoming Day.

Video highlights are above. For more on the game, visit www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m.

