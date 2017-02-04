February 18, 2017 10:03 PM
Daum scores NCAA season-high 51 points as South Dakota State beats IPFW
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mike Daum scored a career-high 51 points — the highest total by any player in the NCAA this season — and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead South Dakota State to a 97-89 win over IPFW on Saturday night.
Daum, the nation's third-leading scorer at 23.9 points per game, finished 14 of 29 from the field, had seven 3s and was 16 of 17 from the foul line. He entered the game second in the nation in free-throw attempts (234) and first in makes (204).
South Dakota State (14-16, 7-8 Summit) opened the biggest lead for either team on Skyler Flatten's 3 with 7:15 left to give the Jackrabbits an 86-78 lead. IPFW cut it to 88-86, but Daum made 6 of 6 free throws in the final 3:40 to seal it.
Daum's 15th free throw with 34 seconds left tied him for most points in a game this season with Central Michigan's Marcus Keene, who had 50 in a win over Miami (Ohio) in January. The next free throw gave Daum the mark by himself.
Bryson Scott and John Konchar scored 22 points apiece for IPFW (18-10, 7-7), and Mo Evans added 20.
Daum scored his previous career high of 42 points in a 77-67 win over IPFW earlier this season.