Donley named regional coach of year

For the second consecutive year, Saint Francis football coach Kevin Donley has been named an NAIA American Football Coaches Association’s 2016 Regional Coach of the Year. This is Donley’s third regional award – 2008, 2015, 2016.

Donley has guided the Cougars to their 18th consecutive winning season and will take USF to the 2016 NAIA Championship Series title game in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Dec. 17 against 2nd-ranked Baker University.