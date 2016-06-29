Game against IU highlight's IPFW's schedule

Seven games, including a visit by the Indiana Hoosiers, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum highlight the 2016-17 Fort Wayne men's basketball schedule released Thursday.

The Mastodons are coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history after going 24-10 and earning a share of The Summit League regular season title last year.

"We appreciate the support that the university and Fort Wayne community provided to our team last season and look forward to continuing to grow our following this season," Fort Wayne head coach Jon Coffman said.

Five of the Mastodons' first seven regular season contests will be played at the Coliseum. The Hoosiers play there Nov. 22, followed by UMass-Lowell (Nov. 19), Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 26), Miami (Ohio) (Dec. 3) and Austin Peay (Dec. 10).

The Indiana contest is one of three games for the Mastodons against Power Five conference schools. Trips to Arkansas (Nov. 11) and Notre Dame (Dec. 6) make up the other two. It will be Fort Wayne's first ever contest against Arkansas and fifth against the Irish. The Arkansas contest will be the regular season opener for the Mastodons.

The Mastodons open Summit League play on Dec. 29th and 31st with contests against Western Illinois and Oral Roberts, respectively. Both of those games will be played at the Gates Center.

IPFW comes down the stretch of the season, they will play four consecutive home Summit League games. The Mastodons will play South Dakota (Feb. 8) at the Coliseum, Omaha (Feb. 11) at Gates, North Dakota State (Feb. 15) at the Coliseum and South Dakota State (Feb. 18) at Gates. The contest against Omaha will be homecoming.

All told, the schedule features 16 regular season home games in Fort Wayne.

"We return a productive core and have added talented newcomers that will be challenged with our most difficult schedule during my Fort Wayne tenure," Coffman added. "We graduated three incredible seniors who will be missed, but I am looking forward to watching this new group develop its personality and grow."

The Mastodons will close the regular season with road games at IUPUI (Feb. 23) and Western Illinois (Feb. 25). The Summit League Championship is set for March 4-7 in Sioux Falls, S.D.