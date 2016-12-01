IPFW defeats Austin Peay at Coliseum

IPFW men's basketball got back to its winning ways in a 98-58 win over Austin Peay at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

The Mastodons (8-3), who lost to Notre Dame 87-72 on Tuesday, led 48-24 at halftime and continued to grow the lead throughout the second half. IPFW outscored Austin Peay 24-8 off turnovers and 34-26 in the paint.

The Mastodons held the Governors (4-5) to just 32 percent from the floor and 13 percent (3 of 23) on 3-pointers.

Bryson Scott led IPFW with 19 points, Brent Calhoun had a career-high 16, Mo Evans had 14, John Konchar had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Kason Harrell scored 10.

Kenny Jones was the only player for Austin Peay to finish in double-digit scoring with 20 points.