December 10, 2016 7:17 PM
IPFW 98 Austin Peay 58
IPFW defeats Austin Peay at Coliseum
JOURNAL GAZETTE
More On campus
- IPFW defeats Austin Peay at Coliseum December 10, 2016 7:17 PM
- Norhrop graduate joins Purdue football staff December 08, 2016 11:51 PM
- Purdue women clamp down on Ball State December 08, 2016 10:20 PM
- Former Snider star on All-ACC team December 07, 2016 5:55 PM
- Donley named regional coach of year December 07, 2016 3:41 PM
- Mastodons come up short against Irish December 07, 2016 12:29 AM
- IPFW falls at Notre Dame December 06, 2016 11:15 PM
- IPFW wins sixth straight December 03, 2016 4:28 PM
- Cougars headed to NAIA finals December 03, 2016 4:26 PM
- No. 15 Purdue uses 3-pointers to beat Morehead State December 03, 2016 3:59 PM
- IPFW men's volleyball signs pair December 01, 2016 5:04 PM
- IPFW men sign forward December 01, 2016 4:53 PM
IPFW men's basketball got back to its winning ways in a 98-58 win over Austin Peay at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.
The Mastodons (8-3), who lost to Notre Dame 87-72 on Tuesday, led 48-24 at halftime and continued to grow the lead throughout the second half. IPFW outscored Austin Peay 24-8 off turnovers and 34-26 in the paint.
The Mastodons held the Governors (4-5) to just 32 percent from the floor and 13 percent (3 of 23) on 3-pointers.
Bryson Scott led IPFW with 19 points, Brent Calhoun had a career-high 16, Mo Evans had 14, John Konchar had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Kason Harrell scored 10.
Kenny Jones was the only player for Austin Peay to finish in double-digit scoring with 20 points.