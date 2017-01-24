IPFW falls to South Dakota

The IPFW men's basketball team dropped its second straight game, losing 93-82 Wednesday to South Dakota at Memorial Coliseum.

The Coyotes (17-10, 8-4 Summit League) scored 23 points off turnovers and made 16 of 17 free throws.

The Mastodons (16-9, 5-6) led 42-37 at halftime, but South Dakota opened with a 12-3 run to go up 49-45. IPFW got the lead back with a 14-4 run to go up 59-53 that included Kason Harrell and Bryson Scott with two 3-pointers each.

South Dakota's Tyler Flack tied the game at 61 to kick off an 8-0 run for the Coyotes as they took the lead for good at 65-61 with under 11 minutes left in the game.

Scott led the Mastodons with 20 points off the bench, John Konchar added 14 and Xzavier Taylor 10.

Flack scored 29 on 13 of 15 shooting from the floor, Matt Mooney added 21, Trey Bruch-Manning 12 and Tyler Hagedorn 10.

Note: Mo Evans finished the game with 248 career 3-pointers to take the top spot in program standings on made 3's.