December 29, 2016 10:23 PM
IPFW loses Summit League opener
ASSOCIATED PRESS
More On campus
- IPFW loses Summit League opener December 29, 2016 10:23 PM
- IPFW's Konchar honored December 26, 2016 7:33 PM
- Saint Francis senior wins top honor for football centers December 24, 2016 4:23 PM
- Saint Francis football coach gets extension December 21, 2016 1:28 PM
- Scott's career-high 27 points helps IPFW over Stetson December 18, 2016 3:39 PM
- Cougar seniors have moment to remember December 18, 2016 12:40 AM
- Scenes from Cougars' championship December 17, 2016 10:51 PM
- Champions! Saint Francis wins 1st NAIA title December 17, 2016 9:45 PM
- Ideal conditions for NAIA title game December 17, 2016 5:11 PM
- Swanigan's 26 points lead No. 15 Purdue past No. 21 ND December 17, 2016 4:29 PM
- Saint Francis, Baker ready to play December 16, 2016 10:26 PM
- Indiana Tech women lose to Concordia December 16, 2016 10:01 PM
Garret Covington scored 25 points Thursday night and Western Illinois made a program-record 18 3-pointers to open Summit League play with a 93-91 win over IPFW.
The Leathernecks (4-8, 1-0) made 18 of 37 3-point attempts led by C.J. Duff who made 7 of 9 from distance and finished with 21 points.
Western Illinois took the lead for good at 79-76 on Mike Miklusak's 3 with 5:04 left and held on despite leading by no more than five the rest of the way. Brandon Gilbeck's free throws made it 93-88 with 13 seconds left.
Miklusak added 17 points and 11 boards.
The Mastodons (10-4, 0-1) took their first lead late in the first half and extended to their largest lead after the break at 58-50 before the Leathernecks went on a 19-2 run and had their widest margin at 69-60 with 9:22 to go.
Mo Evans had 24 points for IPFW.