December 01, 2016 4:53 PM
IPFW men sign forward
JOURNAL GAZETTE
The IPFW men's basketball team has announced the signing Cameron Benford (Seattle, Wash./Franklin HS/Hillcrest Academy) to a National Letter of Intent to play for the Mastodons starting with the 2017-18 campaign.
Benford (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) is averaging 10.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game at Hillcrest Academy in Phoenix, Arizona. Benford is shooting 44 percent from the floor and 80 percent at the line for the postgraduate team at Hillcrest.
"We have had a lot of success with our post play in recent years and are excited to have Cameron add to this tradition," coach Jon Coffman said in anews release. "We love Cameron's nose for the basketball, motor and ability to protect the rim. He brings the ability to rebound, defend at a high level and can score around the basket. Most importantly, Cameron fits into our culture of unselfish play and has a tremendous work ethic and desire to work at his game."
The Mastodons are 6-2 and are ranked a program-best No. 7 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll. IPFW plays host to Miami (Ohio) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.