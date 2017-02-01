IPFW rolls past North Dakota State

IPFW came up with a statement victory, defeating North Dakota State 77-61 at Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday.

The Mastodons (18-9, 7-6 Summit League) took the lead for good with 2:15 left in the first half. That was part of a 13-0 run that left the Bison (17-9, 9-4) without a field goal for the final 4:27, as they shot 2 for 12 over the final 10 minutes.

North Dakota State got within 56-49 with 6:19 left after a 7-0 run, but Kason Harrell went on an 11-2 run with three 3-pointers and long jumper to put the Mastodons back up 67-51.

Brent Calhoun led all scorers and tied his career high with 19 points, John Konchar had 15, Harrell finished with 14 and Mo Evans had 14 points and 11 assists and Bryson Scott scored 11.

A.J. Jacobson led the Bison with 18 points.