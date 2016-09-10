October 10, 2016 10:44 PM
IPFW's Bronnenberg hits hole-in-one at WKU tournament
JOURNAL GAZETTE
IPFW men's golfer Keegan Bronnenberg hit a hole-in-one to lead the Mastodons at the Western Kentucky Kenny Perry Invitational at the Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Bronnenberg's hole-in-one came on the 185-yard par-3 No. 16.
The team is in ninth place in the tournament after a two-round total of 602 (302-302) and is led by Devin Jenkins (22nd, 73-75 – 148), Cody White (27th, 74-75 – 149) and Zach Schroeder (36th, 76-75 – 151). Bronnenberg (80-77 – 157) and David Watterson (79-78 – 157) are tied for 56th.
The Mastodons tee off at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday for the final round.