IPFW's Konchar honored

IPFW sophomore guard John Konchar was named the Summit League men's basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Konchar had 21 points and 12 rebounds in a road win Dec. 22 at Detroit Mercy, his league-best seventh double-double, and his third straight double-double. He made 9 of 11 from the field and also had two assists and a steal.

Konchar is the third Mastodons player to earn Summit League Player of the Week honors this year, joining Mo Evans and Bryson Scott. No other team in the league has won it twice. This is Konchar's third career award after winning it twice last season.

Thursday's win was the Mastodons' 10th victory, and it is the fastest in NCAA Division I for IPFW to reach 10 wins (13 games).

IPFW (10-3) plays host to Western Illinois on Thursday in a Summit League opener. Former Mastodon and last year's Summit League Player of the Year Max Landis, who is playing professionaly overseas, will sign autographs after the game.