December 26, 2016 7:33 PM
IPFW's Konchar honored
JOURNAL GAZETTE
More On campus
- IPFW's Konchar honored December 26, 2016 7:33 PM
- Saint Francis senior wins top honor for football centers December 24, 2016 4:23 PM
- Saint Francis football coach gets extension December 21, 2016 1:28 PM
- Scott's career-high 27 points helps IPFW over Stetson December 18, 2016 3:39 PM
- Cougar seniors have moment to remember December 18, 2016 12:40 AM
- Scenes from Cougars' championship December 17, 2016 10:51 PM
- Champions! Saint Francis wins 1st NAIA title December 17, 2016 9:45 PM
- Ideal conditions for NAIA title game December 17, 2016 5:11 PM
- Swanigan's 26 points lead No. 15 Purdue past No. 21 ND December 17, 2016 4:29 PM
- Saint Francis, Baker ready to play December 16, 2016 10:26 PM
- Indiana Tech women lose to Concordia December 16, 2016 10:01 PM
- Cougars earn All-American status December 13, 2016 12:12 PM
IPFW sophomore guard John Konchar was named the Summit League men's basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Konchar had 21 points and 12 rebounds in a road win Dec. 22 at Detroit Mercy, his league-best seventh double-double, and his third straight double-double. He made 9 of 11 from the field and also had two assists and a steal.
Konchar is the third Mastodons player to earn Summit League Player of the Week honors this year, joining Mo Evans and Bryson Scott. No other team in the league has won it twice. This is Konchar's third career award after winning it twice last season.
Thursday's win was the Mastodons' 10th victory, and it is the fastest in NCAA Division I for IPFW to reach 10 wins (13 games).
IPFW (10-3) plays host to Western Illinois on Thursday in a Summit League opener. Former Mastodon and last year's Summit League Player of the Year Max Landis, who is playing professionaly overseas, will sign autographs after the game.