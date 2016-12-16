December 31, 2016 4:52 PM
IPFW ties program record with 20 3-pointers in win
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bryson Scott scored 21 points, Mo Evans added 18, and the duo combined to make nine of IPFW's program record 20 3-pointers in a 102-91 victory over Oral Roberts on Saturday.
Scott was 5 of 9 from distance and Evans went 4 for 8 as IPFW hit 20 of 35 — with makes from six different players.
Evans made back-to-back 3s to put the Mastodons up 43-28 and he scored all of his points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting. Fort Wayne had a 56-39 lead at halftime after shooting 56 percent from the floor. It was the ninth time this season that the 'Dons reached the 50-point mark in a half.
IPFW opened the second half on a 10-2 run — with John Konchar scoring all 10 for the 'Dons.
Konchar and Deangelo Stewart each added 16 points for Fort Wayne (11-4, 1-1 Summit League), which never trailed.
Jalen Bradley made four 3s and scored 28 points and Albert Owens was 10-of-19 shooting for 26 points for Oral Roberts (4-12, 0-2).