February 04, 2017 8:46 PM
IPFW volleyball swept by Ohio State
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Defending national champion Ohio State on Saturday continued its historical success against the IPFW men's volleyball team.
The top-ranked Buckeyes won in straight sets on Arnie Ball Court, 25-17, 25-13 and 25-21, as the Mastodons' four-match winning streak came to an end.
IPFW (4-9, 1-1 MIVA) had 11 digs and 19 kills compared to Ohio State (11-0, 2-0) getting 21 digs and 41 kills. IPFW senior Scott McNerney, coming off MIVA Defensive Co-Player of the Week honors, was limited to one assist and two digs and had three reception errors.
The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 73-37.