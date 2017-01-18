IPFW volleyball swept by Ohio State

Defending national champion Ohio State on Saturday continued its historical success against the IPFW men's volleyball team.

The top-ranked Buckeyes won in straight sets on Arnie Ball Court, 25-17, 25-13 and 25-21, as the Mastodons' four-match winning streak came to an end.

IPFW (4-9, 1-1 MIVA) had 11 digs and 19 kills compared to Ohio State (11-0, 2-0) getting 21 digs and 41 kills. IPFW senior Scott McNerney, coming off MIVA Defensive Co-Player of the Week honors, was limited to one assist and two digs and had three reception errors.

The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 73-37.