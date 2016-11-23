December 03, 2016 4:28 PM
IPFW wins sixth straight
AUBREE REICHEL | The Journal Gazette
The IPFW men's basketball remained undefeated at home and won its sixth straight, 87-71 over Miami (Ohio) at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.
Bryson Scott led the scoring efforts for the Mastodons (7-2) with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting while Mo Evans had 23 points and 10 assists, shooting 9 of 13 from the field and 5 of 5 on 3-pointers. John Konchar recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Kason Harrell added 11 points.
Logan McLane and Marcus Weathers led the RiverHawks (4-4) with 13 points, Michael Weathers added 12 and Jake Wright 10.
IPFW led 44-28 at halftime and led by as much as 24 at 80-56 with 5:40 remaining in the second half.
The Mastodons travel to South Bend for a match-up against Notre Dame at 9 p.m. Tuesday.