September 08, 2016 5:36 PM
IPFW women announce basketball schedule
JOURNAL GAZETTE
New IPFW women's basketball head coach Niecee Nelson's first-year schedule features four home games to begin the season, and six of its first seven contests. The schedule also features opponents from the Big Ten and the Big East.
IPFW plays an exhibition game against Indiana Tech on Nov. 6 and begin the regular season by playing three games in four days. The regular season begins with the annual Fitness Day Challenge against Belmont on Nov. 11. The following day, the Mastodons play host to Defiance and two days later welcome Trine (Nov. 14) to Fort Wayne.
The Mastodons hit the road for the first time to face Butler on Nov. 16. IPFW follows it up with two home games at the Memorial Coliseum against Oakland (No. 19) and Coastal Carolina (Nov. 26).
IPFW begins its Summit League schedule at home against Western Illinois on Dec. 28. The 2016 year concludes when the Mastodons travel to Oral Roberts on New Year’s Eve.
The home season ends Feb. 18 when IPFW plays host to South Dakota State. The Mastodons close out their regular season with back-to-back road games against Western Illinois (Feb. 22) and IUPUI (Feb. 25).
The top eight teams in the Summit League standings qualify for the Summit League Championship, which returns to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, March 4-7.