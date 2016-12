Indiana Tech women lose to Concordia

Kari Borowiak had 25 points and four steals Friday night to lead the Concordia women's team over Indiana Tech 61-54 at Concordia Gymnasium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Warriors (11-2, 6-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) shot 32 percent and committed 23 turnovers, while the Cardinals (10-2, 6-2) shot 35 percent.

Keanna Gary had 15 points and 19 rebounds for Indiana Tech, while Haley Cook added 19 points and five boards. The hosts led 29-24 at halftime.