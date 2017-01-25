Indiana Tech women win 8th straight

Haley Cook totaled 25 points, eclipsing 1,000 for her career, as the Indiana Tech women’s basketball team defeated Northwestern Ohio 65-40 in Lima, Ohio, on Saturday.

The 18th-ranked Warriors (21-6, 16-4 in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) have won eight consecutive games.

Cook, who had a team-best seven rebounds, made 9 of 16 shots and 7 of 12 free-throw attempts.

Teammate Keanna Gary had 21 points and six rebounds, Taylor Seiss had nine points and Kendall Knapke had eight points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

TRINE 79, KALAMAZOO 48: In Angola, Trine (20-2, 13-1) cemented its first 20-victory season since 2000-01. The 23rd-ranked Thunder, which has won six straight games and set a program record for most victories in Division III, got 19 points from Brandi Dawson.

SAINT FRANCIS 54, INDIANA WESLEYAN 46: In Marion, Kara Gerka made 6 of 7 shots and totaled 21 points for the Cougars (14-14, 9-7), while Lauren McBryar added 11 points. Nicole Ignasiak totaled 15 points for No. 24 Indiana Wesleyan (17-11, 10-6).

SPRING ARBOR 67, GRACE 58: In Winona Lake, Spring Arbor (13-15, 4-12) was up 35-33 at halftime and then went on an 18-9 run to take control. Grace (14-14, 9-7) was paced by Chloe Pridgen’s 18 points.

MARIAN 84, HUNTINGTON 74: In Huntington, Marian (25-3, 15-1) closed the game with a 21-15 run. Huntington (13-14, 7-9) was paced by Miranda Palmer’s 16 points.

ROSE-HULMAN 65, MANCHESTER 34: In Terre Haute, Rose-Hulman (20-3, 15-1) was up 11-7 and then went on a 35-16 run in the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach. Leading Manchester (8-15, 7-9) were Faith-Alexis Graham and Hannah Newby with seven points apiece.

Men

INDIANA WESLEYAN 94, SAINT FRANCIS 83: In Marion, Connor Lautzenheiser made 10 of 14 shots to total 27 points for the Cougars (19-8, 9-7), who squandered a 12-point second-half lead. Indiana Wesleyan (22-6, 12-4) was led by Bob Peters’ 26 points.

NORTHWESTERN OHIO 85, INDIANA TECH 73: In Lima, Lawrence Jackson made 9 of 12 shots from 3-point range and totaled 35 points and 10 rebounds for the Racers (17-11, 12-8). Indiana Tech (20-8, 15-5) was led by Miles Robinson’s 24 points.

TRINE 81, ALMA 66: In Angola, the Thunder defense came up big, forcing 18 turnovers (that led to 19 points) and holding the Scots 14 points below their season average. Kyle Dodson had 24 points, Will Dixon had 22 and Myles Copeland added 20 for the Thunder (12-11, 7-5).

GRACE 65, SPRING ARBOR 64: In Winona Lake, Chad Hoffer’s shot in the paint, despite being fouled with 4 seconds left, was the difference for Grace. Hoffer had nine points for Grace (14-14, 6-10), which was led by Erik Bowen’s 17 points.

MARIAN 77, HUNTINGTON 60: In Huntington, Wesley Stowers had 24 points to lead Marian (13-15, 4-12). Huntington (15-13, 6-10) got 12 points apiece from Konner Platt and Daniel Woll.

ROSE-HULMAN 80, MANCHESTER 79: In Terre Haute, Nick McGrail’s lay-up for an 80-77 lead with 12 seconds left put the game out of reach. McGrail had 14 points for Rose-Hulman (12-11, 10-6). Tyler Alexander had 19 points and eight rebounds for Manchester (7-16, 5-11).