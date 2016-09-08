Mastodons favored to win Summit League basketball

The Mastodons have reached the Summit.

IPFW has been selected as the favorite in The Summit League according to the 2016-17 men’s basketball preseason poll released on Wednesday.

IPFW earned 491 total points and 18 first place votes. South Dakota State was picked for second after receiving 424 points and nine first place votes. The poll is voted on by league coaches, sports information directors and members of the media.

Additionally, John Konchar and Mo Evans were honored. Konchar was named to the 2016-17 Summit League preseason first team while Evans was named to the second team. Konchar averaged 13 points and 9.2 rebounds per game on his way to 2015-16 Summit League first team honors last year. Evans averaged 16.9 points per game last year while adding better than five assists per contest.

The Mastodons were regular season Summit League champions last year and finished 24-10 with a berth in the National Invitational Tournament.

IPFW will open the 2016-17 season at home in an exhibition contest against Capital on Nov. 3. The first regular season game of the season will be Nov. 11 at Arkansas.