No. 11 Stanford women top Purdue for Cancun title

RIVERIA MAYA, Mexico — Brittany McPhee scored 22 points and Karlie Samuelson hit six 3-pointers for 20 points and No. 11 Stanford turned back Purdue 78-69 on Saturday to win the Cancun Challenge.

Briana Roberson's 3 put the Cardinal (6-1) up for good 58-55 with 1:24 to go in the third quarter. Stanford pushed its lead to nine points midway through the fourth but two free throws from Ashley Morrissette had the Boilermakers (3-4) within three with 2:24 to play.

Purdue only made two of its last 13 shots while Stanford was 9 of 12 from the line in the fourth.

There were six ties and eight lead changes in the first half and both teams had five-point leads but the Boilermakers made 9 of 11 free throws in the second quarter for a 42-39 lead.

Earlier both teams beat Northeastern and Wichita State. Purdue won by a combined 52 points, Stanford by 77.

Erica McCall had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Stanford. Roberson scored 11 off the bench.

Morrissette led Purdue with 23 points and eight rebounds, Bridget Perry had 16 and seven.