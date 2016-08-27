October 01, 2016 3:30 PM
No. 2 Saint Francis falls to No. 1 Marian
GREG JONES | The Journal Gazette
No. 2 Saint Francis fell No. 1 Marian 35-21 on Saturday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.
The Knights (5-0, 2-0 Mideast League) had five interceptions and six sacks against the Cougars (4-1, 2-1).
The Knights are the defending NAIA national champions. The teams played twice last year, with Saint Francis winning 45-42 in the regular season and Marian 45-14 in the NAIA semifinals.
Marian's Krishawn Hogan scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, Saturday after getting six in the NAIA semifinals.
Saint Francis quarterback Nick Ferrer threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, but had the five interceptions, three of which led to Marian touchdowns. Seth Coate had 11 catches for 133 yards and a score.
Saint Francis fell to 1-7 against top-ranked teams. The last time the Cougars played the top-ranked team, they lost to then-No. 1 Cumberlands 28-14 in the 2013 playoffs.
The series against the Knights is now tied at 6 wins apiece.