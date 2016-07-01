Saint Francis dominates in win

Preseason-No. 4 Saint Francis dominated Olivet Nazarene 58-14 in Bradley, Illinois, on Saturday.

Saint Francis (2-0) scored on its first four possessions including a 9-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 28-yard touchdown reception from Nick Ferrer to Seth Coate, a Ryan Nix 35-yard field goal and a 3-play, 65-yard drive that only took 1:07 off the clock to go up 17-0. The key play was a 52-yard touchdown pass to Montay McDowell.

Justin Green had a 1-yard scoring run to cap a 6-play drive 53 seconds into the second quarter.

The Cougars were up 38-0 at halftime and 51-0 after the third quarter before the Tigers (0-2) managed to avoid the shut-out with a 14-play, 68-yard scoring drive.

ONU then recovered a fumble and turned it around for a second touchdown less than three minutes later.

Ferrer completed 20 of 28 passes for 344 yards, three touchdowns and an interception and Coate had 127 yards on four catches and McDowell added 118 yards on three catches.

Justin Green led the Cougars' ground game with 112 yards on 11 carries and Aaron Harris had 103 yards on 14 carries.

As a team, the Cougars had 687 total offensive yards, had nine sacks and added 16 tackles for a total of 64 yards lost.

ONU quarterback Jordan Lawton completed 14 of 23 passes for 145 yards, but the Tigers offense had just 238 total offensive yards.

Saturday's match-up was the fourth meeting between the schools. USF leads the series 4-0. The Cougars won last year's contest 59-16.

The Cougars open their Mid-States Football Association Mideast conference schedule against Taylor at noon Saturday at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium.

Note: The game was played at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School due to weather-related damage to ONU's stadium.