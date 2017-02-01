Saint Francis men top Grace

Kyle Sovine scored 29 points and the Saint Francis men blew past Grace 87-70 at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake on Wednesday.

Sovine made 12 of 15 field goals, including his only 3-point attempt, and all four free throws while adding five rebounds.

The Cougars (20-9, 10-7 Crossroads League) shot 59 percent and limited the Lancers (14-15, 6-11) to 43 percent. Logan Godfrey had 16 points and seven rebounds for Grace.

TRINE 71, OLIVET 66: In Angola, Will Dixon went for 27 points and six assists to lift the Thunder (13-11, 8-5 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) at Hershey Hall. Kyle Dodson added 15 points and eight rebounds for Trine, which rallied from a 37-26 halftime deficit by scoring 45 points in the second half.

MARYGROVE 100, INDIANA TECH 88: In Detroit's Northwest Activities Center, the Mustangs won their fifth straight game by holding off the Warriors (20-9, 15-6 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference). Miles Robinson had 28 points and seven rebounds for Indiana Tech.

MANCHESTER 82, DEFIANCE 63: In North Manchester, Tyler Alexander had 25 points and 12 rebounds to spark the Spartans (8-16, 6-11 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) to a blowout win at Stauffer-Wolfe Arena. Manchester shot 58 percent and held Defiance to 33 percent.

Women

OMAHA 63, IPFW 49: In Omaha, Nebraska, Mikaela Shaw's 15 points sent Omaha past the Mastodons (5-21, 2-11 Summit League) at Baxter Arena. De'Jour Young had 13 points and six rebounds for IPFW.

SAINT FRANCIS 79, GRACE 68: In Winona Lake, Lauren McBryar posted 18 points and six rebounds as the Cougars (15-14, 10-7 Crossroads League) held off the Lancers (14-15, 9-8) at Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center. Grace's Darian Patton had 22 points and seven boards.

TRINE 87, ALMA 42: In Alma, Michigan, Haley Martin scored 19 points to lead the 22nd-ranked Thunder (21-2, 14-1 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) to a win at Art Smith Arena.

INDIANA TECH 85, MARYGROVE 40: In Detroit's Northwest Activities Center, Taylor Seiss scored 16 of her 22 points in the first half, and the Warriors (23-6, 17-4 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) extended their winning streak to 10 games as they played their final regular-season road game.

HUNTINGTON 75, TAYLOR 68: In Huntington, Allyson Trout's 18 points powered the Foresters (14-14, 8-9 Crossroads League) to victory.

DEFIANCE 73, MANCHESTER 51: In North Manchester, Kelsey Tietje had 25 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocked shots to power Defiance over the Spartans (8-16, 7-10 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) at Stauffer-Wolfe Arena. Hannah Newby scored 16 for Manchester.