November 26, 2016 4:46 PM
Saint Francis rallies for NAIA semifinal berth
JOURNAL GAZETTE
No. 4 Saint Francis rallied from a big first-half hole to get past No. 5 Morningside of Iowa 42-35 in the NAIA quarterfinals Saturday at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium.
The Cougars (11-1) again got off to a slow start, trailing the Mustangs (10-2) 20-0 in the second quarter. But Saint Francis cut the deficit to 20-7 by halftime and then won the second half 35-15.
Saint Francis advances to its second straight NAIA semifinal next Saturday.
Justin Green ran for a school-record 296 yards and a touchdown. NIck Ferrer threw five touchdown passes, three to Seth Coate.
The win was Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley's 300th career victory.