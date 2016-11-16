Saint Francis rallies for NAIA semifinal berth

No. 4 Saint Francis rallied from a big first-half hole to get past No. 5 Morningside of Iowa 42-35 in the NAIA quarterfinals Saturday at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium.

The Cougars (11-1) again got off to a slow start, trailing the Mustangs (10-2) 20-0 in the second quarter. But Saint Francis cut the deficit to 20-7 by halftime and then won the second half 35-15.

Saint Francis advances to its second straight NAIA semifinal next Saturday.

Justin Green ran for a school-record 296 yards and a touchdown. NIck Ferrer threw five touchdown passes, three to Seth Coate.

The win was Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley's 300th career victory.