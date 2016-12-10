December 24, 2016 4:23 PM
Saint Francis senior wins top honor for football centers
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Saint Francis center Brian Gegner has been named 2016 NAIA Rimington Award winner becoming just the second USF center to win the honor as one of the best centers in collegiate football.
"This a tremendous honor for Brian, who has worked hard to be the best center for our team," Cougars coach Kevin Donley said in a team news release.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Gegner was recently named Mid-States Football Association all-conference first-team center. He is an Indianapolis native and a Warren Central graduate. He helped USF lead the 2016 NAIA Football Championship Series in total offense and rushing.
"He's a very smart player," Saint Francis offensive line coach Trevor Miller said in the release. "For centers, not only do they have to worry about playing, he has to point out other linemen's assignments, knowing front, and is more responsible and needs to know our opponent better than anybody else.”