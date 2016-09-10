Saint Francis wins on late field goal

Saint Francis kicker Ryan Nix had failed to convert field goals from 41 and 31 yards in the second half of Saturday's game at Siena Heights.

But Nix came through with the game on the line, connecting on a 26-yarder with 2:26 remaining as the Cougars escaped with a 24-22 win at O'Laughlin Stadium in Adrian, Michigan.

"I told him he was going to have to walk home if he missed that one," Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley said with a laugh, on the phone Saturday. "He came through when it counted."

Saint Francis (5-1, 3-1 MSFA MEL) led 21-10 at halftime but fell behind 22-21 with 6:48 to go on Lucas Barner's 58-yard touchdown pass to Homestead graduate Austin Krider. Siena Heights (3-2, 2-2) went for a two-point conversion that failed.

That set up the Cougars and quarterback Nick Ferrer, who completed 25 of 44 passes for 322 yards with three TDs and one interception. He led a 12-play, 57-yard drive to set up Nix for the field goal.

The Saint Francis defense, which had six sacks and two interceptions, both by Na'Shawn Lewis, did not allow a first down on Siena Heights' last series.

"We played great defensively," Donley said. "The offense did a good job of ball control."

Justin Green and Aaron Harris combined for 32 carries and 132 yards to pace the Cougars' running game, while Seth Coate keyed the passing attack with five catches for 113 yards and a TD.

"You've got to have balance," Donley said. "We were able to hit them with some draws. The line blocked hard. That was maybe the best secondary we've faced."

Siena Heights was ahead 10-7 after the first quarter even though Ferrer's 8-yard TD pass to Montay McDowell had briefly given the visitors an edge.

Ferrer found McDowell again for a 44-yard TD early in the second quarter to go in front 14-10, then Coate pulled off a 30-yard TD with 1:28 left in the half.

After Barner's 86-yard TD pass to Deontae Rush pulled Siena Heights within 21-16, the extra point was missed.

Krider finished with eight catches for 154 yards and two scores.

"It was their homecoming," Donley said. "It was a great atmosphere and a great game."