August 27, 2016 5:54 PM
Saint Francis wins opener
JOURNAL GAZETTE
The Saint Francis football team opened the season with a 34-20 win at Trinity International in Deerfield, Illinois on Saturday.
The NAIA No. 4 Cougars led 27-3 heading into the fourth quarter when the Trojans outscored them 17-7.
Saint Francis junior quarterback Nick Ferrer threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns, one to Seth Coate and one to Akeim Kelsaw, who was playing in his first game since 2014.
Aaron Harris scored two rushing touchdowns for the Cougars, who accumulated 411 total yards.