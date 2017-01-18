Saint Francis women hit 700-win mark

The Saint Francis women's basketball program secured a milestone Saturday with its 700th win.

A 72-61 triumph over Goshen at the Hutzell Center ended the Cougars' five-game skid and pushed their all-time record to 700-451 in 43 seasons.

Saint Francis (12-14, 7-7 Crossroads League) got 22 points from Lauren McBryar while Kara Gerka added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

GRACE 74, BETHEL 69: In Mishawaka, the Lancers (14-12, 9-5 Crossroads League) won behind Darian Patton's 20 points.

TRINE 54, CALVIN 46: In Grand Rapids, Michigan, Garrett product Brandi Dawson had a team-high 18 points as the Thunder (18-2, 11-1 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) won their fourth straight.

INDIANA TECH 66, CONCORDIA 49: At the Schaefer Center, Keanna Gary's 24 points and 19 boards powered the Warriors (19-6, 14-4 WHAC) to their sixth straight win.

HANOVER 83, MANCHESTER 58: In North Manchester, Alexis Nall scored 15 points to help Hanover rout Maddy Minehart (12 points) and the Spartans (7-14, 6-8 HCAC).

HUNTINGTON 56, INDIANA WESLEYAN 55: In Huntington, Miranda Palmer (12 points, seven assists) made two free throws with 1:45 left for the final points of the game as the Foresters (13-12, 7-7 Crossroads League) upset the No. 17 Wildcats.

Men

HUNTINGTON 93, INDIANA WESLEYAN 90: In Huntington, Mike Bush posted 12 points, 16 assists and five rebounds to lead the Foresters (15-11, 6-8 Crossroads League) to an upset of the No. 6 Wildcats.

TRINE 65, ADRIAN 42: In Angola, Kyle Dodson posted 19 points to lead the Thunder (11-10, 6-4 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) to their third straight win at Hershey Hall.

SAINT FRANCIS 80, GOSHEN 72: At the Hutzell Center, Kyle Sovine celebrated his birthday by scoring 21 points to become the 37th player in Saint Francis history with at least 1,000 career points. The Cougars (18-8, 8-6 Crossroads League) are 10-1 at home.

BETHEL 80, GRACE 77: In Winona Lake, the Pilots received 16 points from Gage Ott and blocked a tying 3-point attempt from the Lancers (8-4, 0-3 Crossroads League) at the buzzer. Chad Hoffer led Grace with 26 points.

INDIANA TECH 81, CONCORDIA 76: At the Schaefer Center, Miles Robinson had 18 points and six assists to lead the Warriors (19-7, 14-4 WHAC) to a home win.

HANOVER 67, MANCHESTER 58: In North Manchester, Cam Fails went for 22 points as Hanover bested Tyler Alexander (22 points) and the Spartans (7-14, 5-9 HCAC).