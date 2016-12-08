December 18, 2016 3:39 PM
Scott's career-high 27 points helps IPFW over Stetson
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Scott's career-high 27 points helps IPFW over Stetson
DELAND, Fla.— Bryson Scott scored a career-high 27 points with six rebounds, four assists and three steals to pace IPFW over Stetson 93-74 on Sunday.
Scott went 10 of 16 from the field and 5 of 7 on 3-point attempts. Kason Harrell scored 17 points with eight boards, Mo Evans had 14 points with eight assists and John Konchar added 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Mastodons (9-3) shot nearly 49 percent, including 13 of 30 (43.3 percent) from beyond the arc.
Divine Myles led Stetson (6-7) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Angel Rivera added 14 points with six assists.
IPFW was up by two points midway through the first half, and then used a 19-6 run — including a pair of 3-pointers by Scott — to take control. Evans drained a 3 with 43 seconds left before intermission to give IPFW a 50-32 lead at the break.