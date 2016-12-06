Swanigan's 26 points lead No. 15 Purdue past No. 21 ND

INDIANAPOLIS — Caleb Swanigan had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Vincent Edwards finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 15 Purdue escaped with an 86-81 victory over No. 21 Notre Dame on Saturday, the Boilermakers' first win in the Crossroads Classic since it began six years ago.

Swanigan's three-point play at the end of a 13-2 run gave the Boilermakers a 70-67 lead with 9:41 to play.

The Boilermakers (9-2) opened the second half with a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to four and then went on a 10-0 run midway through the half to take a lead.

The Irish (9-2) blew a 16-point lead against Indiana in the Crossroads Classic a year ago and lost that game 80-73.

Bonzie Colson had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Matt Farrell finished with 22 points, 10 assists and five rebounds for Notre Dame, which has lost two straight.