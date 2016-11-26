Purdue center Isaac Haas, left, turns to the basket with the basketball defended by New Jersey Institute of Technology forward Abdul Lewis in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)
Purdue guard P.J. Thompson and NJIT forward Abdul Lewis chase the basketball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)
Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) tips the basketball away from New Jersey Institute of Technology forward Abdul Lewis in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)
November 26, 2016 5:53 PM
Swanigan's double-double leads No. 17 Purdue past NJIT
JEFF WASHBURN | Associated Press
WEST LAFAYETTE — Caleb Swanigan had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman guard Carsen Edwards added 19 points, leading No. 17 Purdue to a 79-68 victory over NJIT on Saturday.
Swanigan was a perfect 6 of 6 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free throw line, and Edwards scored 15 second-half points to help Purdue (5-1) pull away from a slim 37-34 halftime lead.
Swanigan was the MVP of this week's Cancun Challenge, and Edwards scored a career-high 21 points in Wednesday night's victory over Auburn in the championship game.
Damon Lynn had 20 of his 33 points in the second half for NJIT (3-4), which also got 12 points from Chris Jenkins.
The momentum swung completely in Purdue's favor with 9:12 remaining when Rob Ukawuba fouled Swanigan and also was whistled for a technical foul. Swanigan made four consecutive free throws for a 61-47 lead.