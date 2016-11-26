Swanigan's double-double leads No. 17 Purdue past NJIT

WEST LAFAYETTE — Caleb Swanigan had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman guard Carsen Edwards added 19 points, leading No. 17 Purdue to a 79-68 victory over NJIT on Saturday.

Swanigan was a perfect 6 of 6 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free throw line, and Edwards scored 15 second-half points to help Purdue (5-1) pull away from a slim 37-34 halftime lead.

Swanigan was the MVP of this week's Cancun Challenge, and Edwards scored a career-high 21 points in Wednesday night's victory over Auburn in the championship game.

Damon Lynn had 20 of his 33 points in the second half for NJIT (3-4), which also got 12 points from Chris Jenkins.

The momentum swung completely in Purdue's favor with 9:12 remaining when Rob Ukawuba fouled Swanigan and also was whistled for a technical foul. Swanigan made four consecutive free throws for a 61-47 lead.