Tech women win 9th straight

The Indiana Tech women won their ninth straight game, beating Rochester College at the Schaefer Center 99-73 on Sunday.

The Warriors (22-6) picked up their second win in as many days as well.

Keanna Gary got her NAIA-leading 20th double-double of the season with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Haley Cook added 21 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Taylor Seiss added 19 points and three steals.