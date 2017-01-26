February 12, 2017 7:20 PM
Tech women win 9th straight
JOURNAL GAZETTE
The Indiana Tech women won their ninth straight game, beating Rochester College at the Schaefer Center 99-73 on Sunday.
The Warriors (22-6) picked up their second win in as many days as well.
Keanna Gary got her NAIA-leading 20th double-double of the season with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Haley Cook added 21 points, six assists and four rebounds.
Taylor Seiss added 19 points and three steals.