Trine women run winning streak to 5

The 23rd-ranked Trine women's basketball team ran its winning streak to five on Wednesday night thanks to a dominant second-half performance at Adrian.

The Thunder won 69-51 in Adrian, Michigan, with DeKalb product Haley Martin posting 19 points and 11 rebounds as Trine outscored the Bulldogs 39-21 in the second half.

The score was 15-15 after the first quarter and 30-30 at halftime.

Trine (19-2, 12-1 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) shot 54 percent and limited Adrian to 33 percent. The 19 wins match Trine's most in a season since joining the NCAA's Division III in 2004.

INDIANA 63, RUTGERS 52: In Piscataway, New Jersey, Tyra Buss finished with 17 points and nine assists as the Hoosiers (16-8, 6-5 Big Ten) earned their first-ever win in the city. Indiana's Amanda Cahill had 20 points and seven rebounds.

No. 21 MICHIGAN 72, PURDUE 62: In West Lafayette, Kysre Gondrezick scored 25 points to help the Wolverines hold off the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-5 Big Ten). The Boilers shot 48 percent, and Bridget Perry had a team-high 15 points, but they committed 16 turnovers and allowed Michigan a 38-24 rebounding edge.

INDIANA TECH 72, LAWRENCE TECH 55: In Southfield, Michigan, Keanna Gary went for 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the No. 18 Warriors (20-6, 15-4 WHAC) won their seventh straight game to sweep the season series with Lawrence Tech.

MANCHESTER 61, ANDERSON 54: In North Manchester, Torrie Christlieb had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals to power the Spartans (7-14, 6-8 HCAC).

BALL STATE 91, BOWLING GREEN 70: In Muncie, Renee Bennett put up 20 points and 15 rebounds to spur the Cardinals (18-7, 11-2 MAC) to a rout. Carmen Grande added a career-high 20 points, and Jill Morrison chipped in 15.

SAINT FRANCIS 73, HUNTINGTON 62: At the Hutzell Center, Lauren McBryar's team-high 16 points helped the Cougars (13-14, 8-7 Crossroads League) take sole possession of fourth place in the league. Huntington (13-13, 7-8) received 19 points and 20 rebounds from Brooke Saylor.

MARIAN 91, GRACE 73: In Indianapolis, Joana Soeiro had 14 points and six assists to lead the fourth-ranked Knights. Grace (14-13, 9-6 Crossroads League) had four double-figure scorers, topped by Vironnica Drake with 16.

Men

INDIANA TECH 80, LAWRENCE TECH 72: In Southfield, Michigan, Miles Robinson posted 20 points and five assists for Indiana Tech (20-7, 15-4 WHAC) at Don Ridler Field House. The Warriors trailed 36-35 at halftime but made 15 of 29 shots in the second half to pick up their seventh road win.

ANDERSON 79, MANCHESTER 76: In Anderson, Cole Hartman scored 25 points to help Anderson hand the Spartans (7-15, 5-10 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) their fourth loss in five games. Tyler Alexander scored 31 with 10 rebounds for Manchester, and Adrian Johnson added 29 points and seven boards. Manchester shot 55 percent but couldn't overcome an 18-point deficit.

HOPE 83, TRINE 76: In Holland, Michigan, the Flying Dutchmen needed overtime to secure their 11th straight win. Trine (11-11, 6-5 MIAA) fell to 4-8 on the road. Kyle Dodson led the Thunder with 17 points and seven rebounds with Will Dixon contributing 15 points and seven assists.