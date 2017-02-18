Trine women win 1st MIAA title

The Trine women's basketball team made history Saturday afternoon by clinching the program's first-ever Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association title.

With a 70-53 road win over No. 8 Hope in Holland, Michigan, the 22nd-ranked Thunder finish the regular season with 22 wins, their most since 24 victories in the 1996-97 season.

Trine (22-2, 15-1 MIAA) received 22 points from Hayley Martin and 21 from Brandi Dawson.

Trine, coming off just its second all-time win over Hope, opens MIAA tournament play Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Angola against Albion.

x

INDIANA TECH 85, DAVENPORT 82: At the Schaefer Center, the 18th-ranked Warriors (24-6, 18-4 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) ended sixth-ranked Davenport's 13-game win streak. Tech's Keanna Gary posted her school-record 21st double-double of the season with a career-high 29 points and 13 rebounds and also had four steals. The Warriors are the No. 2 seed in the WHAC tournament and open play at home Wednesday against seventh-seeded Concordia.

SAINT FRANCIS 70, BETHEL 66: At the Hutzell Athletic Center, the Cougars (16-14, 11-7 Crossroads League) went ahead by 21 in the third quarter and held off a Bethel rally. Lauren McBryar scored 19 points for Saint Francis, which clinched the No. 2 seed in the league tournament and will open play at home Tuesday night.

TAYLOR 72, GRACE 49: In Upland, Taylor's Cassidy Wyse scored 18 points, and Grace (14-16, 9-9 Crossroads League) received 17 from Vironnica Drake as the Lancers prepare for Tuesday's rematch with Taylor in Winona Lake, a game that will launch league tournament play.

MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 76, HUNTINGTON 73: In Mount Vernon, Ohio, the hosts' Megan Beidelman put in 21 points, and the Foresters (14-15, 8-10 Crossroads League) head into Tuesday's league-tournament opener at Indiana Wesleyan on a down note despite Miranda Palmer's 23 points.

MANCHESTER 65, TRANSYLVANIA 61: In North Manchester, senior Jenifer Lee had a team-high 12 points as Manchester (9-16, 8-10 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) held on.

Men

DAVENPORT 78, INDIANA TECH 66: At the Schaefer Center, Nick Gamble had 13 points and 15 assists to help the 10th-ranked Panthers spoil Senior Day for Indiana Tech, which shot just 38 percent from the field. The 22nd-ranked Warriors (20-10, 15-7 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) received 20 points from Miles Robinson and 17 from Jantzen Goodwin, while Scott Schwieterman added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Indiana Tech will be at home Thursday for a first-round game in the conference tournament.

TAYLOR 81, GRACE 74: In Upland, Keaton Hendricks scored 22 points to power Taylor over the Lancers (14-16, 6-12 Crossroads League). Braxton Linville had 18 points for Grace, Chad Hoffer added 16 points and five rebounds, and Erik Bowen contributed eight points and 11 boards as Grace played its final tuneup before facing Bethel in Mishawaka on Wednesday to open the league tournament.

HUNTINGTON 88, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 78: In Mount Vernon, Ohio, Mike Bush had 18 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to give the Foresters (16-14, 7-11 Crossroads League) a triumphant regular-season finale. They finished seventh in the league standings and will travel to second-seeded Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday in first-round action at the league tournament.

SAINT FRANCIS 80, BETHEL 72: At the Hutzell Athletic Center, Bryce Lienhoop sparked the Cougars' win with 20 points and eight rebounds. Saint Francis (21-9, 11-7 Crossroads League) opens the league tournament Wednesday at home.

TRINE 79, ALBION 62: In Albion, Michigan, Will Dixon had 25 points and six assists to move within four points of being Trine's all-time leader in NCAA Division III scoring. The Thunder (14-11, 9-5 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) will be the No. 3 seed in the MIAA tournament and face Calvin, the No. 2 seed, on Friday in the semifinals at Holland, Michigan.

MANCHESTER 93, TRANSYLVANIA 66: In North Manchester, the Spartans (9-16, 7-11 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) celebrated Senior Day by locking up the No. 6 seed in the HCAC tournament. They face No. 3 seed Anderson on Friday at Hanover. Freshman guard Erik Bell had 10 points, eight assists and six steals for Manchester, which shot 55 percent to Transylvania's 39 percent.