1st governor debate to be educational

The Indiana Debate Commission on Tuesday released information on the first of three debates in the governor’s race.

The debate will be Sept. 27 at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, and will focus on education issues. It will be webcast live during school hours for students around the state to view.

The commission is in the process of completing the dates and locations for two evening televised debates in October.

The three candidates for governor are Republican Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democrat John Gregg and Libertarian Rex Bell.

The first debate, to be moderated by University of Indianapolis assistant professor of political science Laura Merrifield Albright, is intended partly as an educational event for students throughout Indiana.

Candidates will meet in a town hall-style setting with high school students, teachers and administrators to discuss their positions on education issues, with some questions posed by students.

The debate commission is organizing the event in partnership with the Indiana State Bar Association, the Indiana Secretary of State and the Indiana Department of Education, sponsors of Indiana Kids’ Election, a program that helps educate students about the electoral process.

“Being involved in an event such as this is a new experience for the debate commission,” said Dan Byron, president of the debate commission. “We’re excited to be part of an event that helps young people better understand our democratic system of electing our top officials in government, and we are pleased that the three candidates also recognize this opportunity.”

Sept. 27 is National Voter Registration Day and is also the day after the first scheduled presidential debate.

“So voting and debates will be fresh on the minds of the public,” Byron said. “This is perfect timing for the first of our fall debates.”

The commission is also working to schedule two televised debates with the three candidates for U.S. senator – Democrat Evan Bayh, Republican Todd Young and Libertarian Lucy Brenton.

Ryan stumps for Young

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan will be the featured guest at a Fort Wayne fundraising reception for Republican Senate candidate Todd Young on Sept. 16.

The time and location of the fundraiser have not been announced by Young’s campaign. An online ticket order form shows the event will be a luncheon.

Admission will range from $500 for lunch guests to $17,700 for event hosts. The host package includes a private VIP reception, photo opportunity, signage, the lunch reception and admission to future Young campaign events.

Ryan, R-Wis., will be at least the second high-profile GOP leader to help raise money for Young’s Senate campaign. Former President George W. Bush is scheduled to attend a Sept. 12 fund­raiser for Young in Elkhart.

Young’s Fort Wayne fundraiser is sponsored by a joint fundraising committee involving Young’s campaign committee, the Indiana Republican State Committee and OORAH! Political Action Committee, a leadership PAC started by Young.

Appointments announced

Gov. Mike Pence tapped several Hoosiers to serve various boards and commissions last week, including these citizens from northeast Indiana.

• Dr. Mark R. Stetzel, of Allen County, was reappointed to serve on the State Board of Dentistry.

• Dennis K. “Matthew” Kruse II, of DeKalb County, was appointed to serve on the Real Estate Appraiser Certification Board.

Trump-Pence fundraiser set

Gov. Mike Pence is headlining a Trump-Pence victory fundraiser Sept. 6 in In­di­anapolis.

The minimum donation to attend a reception at the J.W. Marriott is $1,000 per person. But you have to pay at least $10,000 per person to attend a dinner and get a photo opportunity as well. The top level is $250,000 per couple.

That is money that is presumably not going to Indiana statewide, congressional or Statehouse candidates.

It doesn’t appear that Donald Trump will attend – only Pence is noted on the invitation.

A fundraiser that took place Aug. 15 in Evansville with both Trump and Pence raised a reported $1.5 million.

