3 debates set for Indiana gubernatorial candidates

The three candidates for governor of Indiana have agreed to debate three times in televised debates organized by the Indiana Debate Commission.

Democrat John Gregg, Republican Eric Holcomb and Libertarian Rex Bell will participate in the events, two of which will be held in Indianapolis.

The first debate is Sept. 27 at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. The second will be Oct. 3 at the University of Indianapolis and the third is Oct. 25 at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville.

The Sept. 27 debate, in the style of a town hall meeting, will be 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It is being held in the morning because it is designed partly as an educational lesson for students throughout Indiana in partnership with Indiana Kids' Election -- a program sponsored by the Indiana Department of Education and Indiana State Bar Association. It will be webcast live by public TV station WFYI to schools, and the webcast also will be made available to TV stations and news organizations for viewing by the public live. In addition, it will be offered to TV stations for broadcast later.

The second and third debates will be made available to TV stations for broadcasting live 7 to 8 p.m. Eastern time.

“We are thrilled to be able to make the candidates available to the public so that voters can learn the candidates’ vision for Indiana firsthand,” said Dan Byron, president of the debate commission. “Our motto since our organization’s founding has been, ‘Putting Voters First,’ and that is what we are doing with these debates.”

Members of the public can submit questions they would put to the candidates. Questions can be submitted to the IDC through its website at http://indianadebatecommission.com. From the submitted questions, the debate commission will select questions on a variety of topics for use in the debates.

The audience at the Sept. 27 debate will be composed entirely of high school students, teachers and school administrators who will hear the candidates’ positions primarily on educational issues, with some questions posed by students. There are no tickets for the general public.

The Oct. 3 debate will focus on the topics of jobs and the economy. Tickets, which are free, are available at the University of Indianapolis at http://uindy.edu/debate2016.

The Oct. 25 debate will focus on health and social issues.