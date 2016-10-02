Allen Right to Life PAC backs 8 for school boards

The political action committee for Allen County Right to Life endorsed eight candidates for seats on four local school boards on Thursday.

"Our endorsed candidates oppose school-based clinics that offer abortion counseling and Planned Parenthood offering sex education in schools," Cathie Humbarger, ccommunications director of the Allen County Right to Life PAC, said in a statement. "We must elect pro-life candidates up and down the ballot, including at the school board level."

Officials for the four public school districts in Allen County –-- East Allen County Schools, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen Schools --– said their schools do not have clinics that offer abortion counseling, nor does Planned Parenthood offer sex education in their schools.

Officials at Fort Wayne and Northwest Allen schools pointed out that Indiana law requires their schools teach abstinence as the only way to prevent unwanted pregnancies and the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

"Our PAC and our voters want to ensure our local school board members are willing to fight against these things, if they emerge in our area," Humbarger said in an email.

School board candidates in the Nov. 8 election who were endorsed by the Right to Life PAC include Todd Buckmaster, District 6R, and Terry Jo Lightfoot, District 7E, East Allen County Schools; Glenna Jehl, District 2, and Thomas Smith, District 3, Fort Wayne Community Schools; Chanda Kay Lubbenhusen, District 1, and Eric Ellingson, District 2, Northwest Allen County Schools; and Bradley Mills, District 1, and Mark Gilpin, District 2, Southwest Allen County Schools.

The PAC said its endorsements were based in part on a survey sent to each candidate and that candidates who did not respond were not considered for endorsements. Seven of the 19 candidates for school board seats did not respond to the seven-question survey.

The PAC recognized FWCS District 2 candidate Jared Bradley as a pro-life candidate, although it did not endorse him.

The Allen County Right to Life PAC said its mission "is to protect and promote innocent human life, from fertilization to natural death."

