September 27, 2016 9:21 AM
Allen Right to Life PAC endorses candidates
Brian Francisco | The Journal Gazette
The Allen County Right to Life Political Action Committee announced Tuesday it has endorsed 18 Republican candidates for federal, state and county offices in the Nov. 8 election.
The organization, which opposes abortion rights, endorsed Eric Holcomb for governor, Suzanne Crouch for lieutenant governor, Curtis Hill for attorney general and Todd Young for the U.S. Senate. Currently, Holcomb is the lieutenant governor, Crouch is the state auditor, and Young represents the 9th Congressional District.
The Allen County Right to Life PAC also endorsed state Sen. Jim Banks in the 3rd Congressional District and incumbent Indiana Senate President Pro Tem David Long, who represents Senate District 16.
GOP incumbents endorsed for re-election in the Indiana House are Reps. Daniel Leonard, District 50; Ben Smaltz, District 52; Matthew Lehman, District 79; Martin Carbaugh, District 81; David Ober, District 82; Christopher Judy, District 83; and Bob Morris, District 84. The PAC endorsed Republican candidate Dave Heine in House District 85.
Endorsed for Allen County offices were William Royce for treasurer, incumbent District 1 County Commissioner Nelson Peters, at-large County Council member Roy Buskirk and at-large County Council candidate Eric Tippmann.
"Our endorsed candidates will fight for the sanctity of human life and will listen to the concerns of the pro-life movement once they are in office," Cathie Humbarger, communications director of the Allen County Right to Life PAC, said in a statement.
The PAC said it also intends to endorse candidates for president and in local school board races.