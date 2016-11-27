December 15, 2016 2:03 PM
American Family Association sets up donations in honor of Pence
Niki Kelly | The Journal Gazette
Planned Parenthood has been reaping donations since the Nov. 8 election - many in the name of incoming Vice President Mike Pence.
So the American Family Association of Indiana figured turnabout is fair play.
An email newsletter sent this week from leader Micah Clark pointed out that “Since the election, Planned Parenthood has reported an unprecedented outpouring of support with more than 128,000 people making donations."
The number keeps rising and about 82,000 of those have been made in the name of Pence.
The Indiana governor and former congressman has worked over the years to defund Planned Parenthood.
So the AFA has set up a donation page for people to give to the pro-life and pro-family work of that group - also in honor of Pence.
That secure donation page is: https://app.mobilecause.com/f/v1r/n
"We will continue to work to fight the agenda of Planned Parenthood here in Indiana," Clark said.