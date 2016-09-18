Anti-abortion PAC makes endorsements

The Allen County Right to Life Political Action Committee announced Tuesday it has endorsed 18 Republican candidates for federal, state and county offices in the Nov. 8 election.

The organization, which opposes abortion rights, endorsed Eric Holcomb for governor, Suzanne Crouch for lieutenant governor, Curtis Hill for attorney general and Todd Young for the U.S. Senate.

Currently, Holcomb is the lieutenant governor, Crouch is the state auditor, and Young represents the 9th Congressional District.

The Allen County Right to Life PAC also endorsed state Sen. Jim Banks in the 3rd Congressional District and incumbent Indiana Senate President Pro Tem David Long, who represents Senate District 16.

GOP incumbents endorsed for re-election in the Indiana House are Reps. Daniel Leonard, District 50; Ben Smaltz, District 52; Matthew Lehman, District 79; Martin Carbaugh, District 81; David Ober, District 82; Christopher Judy, District 83; and Bob Morris, District 84. The PAC endorsed Republican candidate Dave Heine in House District 85.

Endorsed for Allen County offices were William Royce for treasurer, incumbent District 1 County Commissioner Nelson Peters, at-large County Council member Roy Buskirk and at-large County Council candidate Eric Tippmann.

“Our endorsed candidates will fight for the sanctity of human life and will listen to the concerns of the pro-life movement once they are in office,” Cathie Humbarger, communications director of the Allen County Right to Life PAC, said in a statement.

The PAC said it also intends to endorse candidates for president and in local school board races.

Klutz honored

Allen County Auditor Tera Klutz received the 2016 Outstanding County Auditor Award from the Association of Indiana Counties last week. The award recognizes contributions she made to county government throughout her years of public service.

Klutz is currently serving in her second term as Allen County auditor. Prior to taking office in 2011, she was chief deputy auditor for eight years.

She has served in various roles on the organization’s board of directors as well as chair of the legislative committee. In addition, she has served on the Indiana County Auditor’s Association board of directors and is currently active in Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Indiana tax code wins high marks

Indiana has the eighth most competitive tax code in the nation according to the 13th annual State Business Tax Climate Index released by the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan research organization in Washington.

That is an improvement over its 10th-place ranking last year.

The report measures how well-structured each state’s tax code is by analyzing over 100 tax variables in five different tax categories: corporate, individual income, sales, property, and unemployment insurance.

This year’s most competitive states include Wyoming, South Dakota, Alaska, Florida, Nevada, Montana, New Hampshire, Indiana, Utah and Oregon.

The least competitive states include Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio, California and New York.

States are penalized for overly complex, burdensome and economically harmful tax codes and rewarded for transparent and neutral tax codes that do not distort business decisions. A state’s ranking can rise or fall significantly not only because of its own actions, but also because of reforms made in other states.

“Employers invest in areas where they see the most potential for growth and success, and creating a tax climate to help them achieve that end is one of the most important aspects of attracting high-paying jobs to our state,” said Sen. Brandt Hershman, R-Buck Creek. “It is vital for Indiana lawmakers to continue fostering our business-friendly tax climate so we can build on our record employment levels in the months and years ahead.”

