September 21, 2016 1:56 PM
Area lawmakers in 'test run' of constitutional convention
The Journal Gazette
More Political Notebook
- Area lawmakers in 'test run' of constitutional convention September 21, 2016 1:56 PM
- 3 debates set for Indiana gubernatorial candidates September 21, 2016 1:50 PM
- Conservative PAC backs Banks September 21, 2016 11:47 AM
- Indiana Senate race a toss-up, analysts say September 20, 2016 1:58 PM
- Libertarian to speak to progressive group September 19, 2016 5:38 PM
- State Senate GOP to offer paid internships September 19, 2016 11:32 AM
- Didier 'disappointed' by anthem protest September 18, 2016 1:01 AM
- Young, Bayh to be in Fort Wayne on Friday September 14, 2016 1:57 PM
- Councilman Didier disappointed in those not standing for national anthem September 13, 2016 9:00 PM
- Councilman Arp offers thanks for prayers for daughter September 13, 2016 8:59 PM
- Ex-resident is U.S. Senate candidate in Florida September 13, 2016 5:57 PM
- Conservatives laud state legislators September 11, 2016 1:01 AM
State Sens. Brandt Hershman, R-Buck Creek, and Travis Holdman, R-Markle -- along with Auburn GOP Rep. Ben Smaltz -- are in Williamsburg, Virginia, this week to participate in a test run of a U.S. Constitutional Convention under Article V of the U.S. Constitution.
The goal is to ensure that such a convention can be organized and conducted by the 50 States with no danger of a "runaway convention" that could endanger our civil liberties under the Bill of Rights, a news release said.
There are two ways to amend the U.S. Constitution. The first is for Congress to pass an amendment that is later ratified by three-fourths of the states. This is how all 27 amendments to the Constitution have passed. But Article V of the Constitution sets up another way -- a constitutional convention.
Under this process, two-thirds -- or 34 -- of the state legislatures have to file a petition or application for a convention. But it has never happened in U.S. history. Any amendments proposed by a "con con" would still have to be ratified by three-fourths -- or 38 -- of the states.
Opponents worry that any such meeting would quickly get out of hand, focusing on any manner of topics rather than a select few such as balanced budgets.
The Convention of States Project announced commissioners, as delegates, attending the first-ever Article V simulated Convention of States.
Using draft convention rules crafted by a leading Article V scholar, Robert Natelson, and Constitutional expert Michael Farris, the state delegations hope to demonstrate to the country that the Article V amendment process designed by the founders for the states is ready to be deployed as the ultimate “check” on the federal government.