Banks picks 6 for D.C. staff

U.S. Rep.-elect Jim Banks has hired six more staff members for his office in Washington, D.C.

Banks, R-3rd, announced Friday that Fort Wayne native David Keller will be his deputy chief of staff. Keller was Banks' campaign manager this year and has worked on other political campaigns in Indiana. He is a former administrator at Abundant Life Church in Fort Wayne.

Banks previously selected Matt Lahr, a top aide to retiring Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., as his chief of staff.

Other staff hirings announced Friday by Banks were:

* Brandt Anderson, legislative director. Anderson has been military legislative assistant for Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd. He previously was on the staff of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs. Anderson spent eight years in the Army as a captain and CH-47F helicopter pilot, serving two tours in Afghanistan and earning several medals, including the Bronze Star.

* John Wilson, legislative assistant. Wilson, a Fort Wayne native, has been on the staff of Rep. Luke Messer, R-6th.

* Elizabeth Bettis, scheduler. Bettis has been scheduler and executive assistant for Rep. Scott Garrett, R-N.J.

* Anna Swick, press secretary. Swick has been press secretary for Rep. Joe Pitts, R-Pa.

* Tanner Spencer, staff assistant. Spencer, who will graduate this spring from IPFW, was field director for Banks' congressional campaign and an intern for Banks at the Statehouse when Banks was a state senator.

Banks, a Columbia City resident, will take office next month. He replaces third-term GOP Rep. Marlin Stutzman, who ran for Coats' Senate seat in the Republican primary election.