Barranda: Mission zoning goes against downtown blueprint

In a statement at the end of Tuesday's Fort Wayne City Council meeting, Councilman Michael Barranda, R-at large, expressed frustration about the council's approval of a zoning change for the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission's new location on East Washington Boulevard.

Barranda said the change goes against the city's existing plans for the downtown area, which were put in place in 2005 under former Mayor Graham Richard and have not been formally updated since.

"I'm a bit frustrated by the Rescue Mission's exception to the zoning ordinance. Not because it's not a great project — it is. But it completely violates the last administration's downtown blueprint," Barranda said.

"That section, that corridor from the art museum down to the botanical is identified as our arts and cultural district. What we had proposed to us last week ... is a recommendation or a suggestion that has now been changed from an arts district to a cultural care center where homeless and other folks can receive care."

Barranda said the zoning change for the Rescue Mission represents "a fundamental change in the way we've designated that area of our community."

Barranda said he wants to see Mayor Tom Henry's administration bring a formal update to the downtown blueprint before council for approval, and he wants the administration to stick to that plan.

"Why is that important? I think because planning tells the community what our city is, where we're headed," Barranda said. "It tells property owners where we're headed as a community."

dgong@jg.net