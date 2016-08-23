Campaigns cross Fort Wayne area

Three unrelated political campaigns are trying to make their mark in the Fort Wayne area on Thursday.

In the morning, the National Federation of Independent Business endorsed state Sen. Jim Banks, the Republican candidate in Indiana's 3rd Congressional District, at a news conference at Aunt Millie's Bakeries in downtown Fort Wayne.

In the afternoon, Lorenzo Arredondo, the Democratic nominee for Indiana attorney general, is scheduled to tour downtown businesses with Mayor Tom Henry. Their walking tour is to begin about 3 p.m. at Coney Island.

At 3:30 p.m., members of the United Auto Workers union will "condemn" Republican U.S. Senate candidate Todd Young for his past statements in opposition to the 2008 auto industry rescue by Congress. The event at the UAW Local 2209 union hall east of Roanoke will be led by Amanda Meier, chairman of the local union's CAP Council, and is expected to support Democratic Senate candidate Evan Bayh.

Also today, former Republican presidential hopeful Jeb Bush will speak at IPFW's Rhinehart Music Center as part of the school's Omnibus Lecture Series. The former Florida governor, son of President George H.W. Bush and brother of President George W. Bush, is scheduled to have a news conference ahead of his 7:30 p.m. lecture.

During the NFIB's endorsement of Banks, the group's state director, Barbara Quandt Underwood, described him as "an advocate for limited government, lower and flatter taxes and a balanced budget. He's keenly aware of the effect that unnecessary regulations have on businesses, and he's determined to simplify what is the most confusing and ineffective tax code in the world."

Banks said that "the greatest inhibitor today to small businesses growing in the state of Indiana is the massive scope of federal regulations" imposed by "unelected bureaucrats." He said federal legislators, not the White House, should have authority for rules and regulations affecting business and industry.

About 50 people attended the endorsement announcement. Banks, a resident of Columbia City, is opposed in the Nov. 8 general election by Democrat Tommy Schrader of Fort Wayne and Libertarian Pepper Snyder of Huntington.

bfrancisco@jg.net