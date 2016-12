Coalition organizer to speak

Our Revolution of NE Indiana will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in meeting room C at the downtown Allen County Public Library.Bill Farmer, a retired labor organizer and volunteer coalition organizer from Kalamazoo, Michigan, will be the guest speaker. He will discuss efforts to build grass-roots coalitions in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.For information, call Mary Pat Leonard at 260-402-7271. Our Revolution of NE Indiana is a progressive issues group that had supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination for president.