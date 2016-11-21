Coats wraps up waste watch

Retiring U.S. Sen. Dan Coats recently delivered his 55th and presumably last "Waste of the Week" speech.His final target of government waste: $48 million spent by Medicaid for drugs that treat hair loss for cosmetic reasons."Losing your hair is not always fun, but I promise you, as someone who has been through all this, you are not alone," Coats, R-Ind., said Friday on the Senate floor. "And soon enough, you will simply accept the fact that while you won't make the finals of the 50 most beautiful people in America, life will go on."He noted that legislation awaiting President Barack Obama's signature would eliminate government payments for cosmetic hair-loss products for recipients of Medicaid, the federal health care program for low-income people.Congress adjourned last week for the rest of the year. The new Congress will convene Jan. 3.Coats has identified more than $351 billion in what he has termed government waste, fraud and abuse since he began making Waste of the Week speeches in February 2015. His examples have included federal payments to dead people and a government-subsidized study showing the benefits of massage on rabbits."We have just scratched the surface," Coats said in his last speech on wasteful spending.