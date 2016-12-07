Columnist says Bayh among worst candidates of '16

More Political Notebook
Washington Post columnist Chris Cillizza called Evan Bayh one of the four worst political candidates of the 2015-16 election cycle.
Cillizza wrote Tuesday in "The Fix" column on politics that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton "ran away with first place" for worst candidate.
Among other things, Clinton underestimated the appeal of Democratic rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, ran an "overly cautious" campaign against Republican candidate Donald Trump and "represented more of the same politics people hated," Cillizza wrote.
Runners-up for worst candidate were Bayh, the Democratic nominee for an open U.S. Senate seat from Indiana; former GOP presidential hopeful Jeb Bush of Florida; and Democratic Senate candidate Ted Strickland of Ohio.
Cillizza wrote that Bayh, a former governor and ex-senator, "didn't spend much time in the state he wanted to represent --– a remarkable error given that Sen. Richard G. Lugar (R) had lost on residency issues in 2012 –-- and had lots of sketchy ties to the lobbying world."
Republican Senate foe Rep. Todd Young and the Republican Party "brilliantly executed a campaign that turned Bayh from beloved native son to bored rich guy looking for a cushy job," Cillizza wrote.
The result was a 10 percentage point victory for Young after he had trailed in early polling by 30 points –-- what Cillizza described as a "stunning" swing.