September 21, 2016 11:47 AM
Conservative PAC backs Banks
BRIAN FRANCISCO | Washington editor
State Sen. Jim Banks of Columbia City was among 13 Republican congressional candidates endorsed Wednesday by the Guardian Fund, a political action committee that supports conservative military veterans who seek elected office.
The Guardian Fund, established in 2012 by former Florida congressman Allen West, said it was donating $2,500 to the campaigns of each of the endorsed candidates.
Banks, a member of the Navy Reserve, is the Republican nominee for the open U.S. House seat in northeast Indiana's 3rd District. He is opposed in the Nov. 8 general election by Democrat Tommy Schrader of Fort Wayne and Libertarian Pepper Snyder of Huntington.