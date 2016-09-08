Conservative PAC backs Banks

State Sen. Jim Banks of Columbia City was among 13 Republican congressional candidates endorsed Wednesday by the Guardian Fund, a political action committee that supports conservative military veterans who seek elected office.

The Guardian Fund, established in 2012 by former Florida congressman Allen West, said it was donating $2,500 to the campaigns of each of the endorsed candidates.

Banks, a member of the Navy Reserve, is the Republican nominee for the open U.S. House seat in northeast Indiana's 3rd District. He is opposed in the Nov. 8 general election by Democrat Tommy Schrader of Fort Wayne and Libertarian Pepper Snyder of Huntington.