September 13, 2016 8:59 PM
Councilman Arp offers thanks for prayers for daughter
Dave Gong | The Journal Gazette
During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, thanked his fellow councilmen and members of the community for their support during his daughter's illness last month.
Arp's 7-year-old daughter became ill late last month with stomach pain shortly before the family left on a vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She got much worse during the trip, he said, and had to be taken by helicopter to a children's hospital in Charleston, South Carolina. She went into kidney failure and had to be placed on dialysis. She was ultimately diagnosed with hemolytic uremic syndrome traced to an E. coli infection -- a bacterial infection.
"I know people were praying for my daughter's recovery. God is merciful and to go from a month ago yesterday watching her being loaded onto a helicopter to be medevaced to a hospital three hours from where we were to today — yesterday she was swimming in Lake Michigan — it's quite a miracle and my family is very thankful and we're very thankful for all the love and support of the people of Fort Wayne who reached out to us," Arp said.
